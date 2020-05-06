Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,320 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,016,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. 856,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,184. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 16.46 and a quick ratio of 16.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

