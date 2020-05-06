Shopify’s (SHOP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $625.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $675.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $540.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.43.

NYSE SHOP traded up $47.42 on Wednesday, hitting $733.53. 6,907,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,711. The company has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.83 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify has a 1-year low of $242.23 and a 1-year high of $739.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

