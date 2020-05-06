Sierra Wireless (SWIR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.50 to $8.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $6.50 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

3/19/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SWIR traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 407,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $314.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.35.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

