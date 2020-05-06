Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 413,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 91,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 52,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 113,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,298. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

