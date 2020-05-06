Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.18 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,375,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,024. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

