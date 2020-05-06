Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,842 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

FTEC stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. The company had a trading volume of 310,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,107. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.