Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,972 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.87. 968,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.