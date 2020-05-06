Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.58. Sintx Technologies shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 3,118,460 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 696.23%.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.