Sivan Whiteley Sells 3,560 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $223,140.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,972.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Tuesday, April 7th, Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.69. 11,988,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,581,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 2.63. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.