Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 3,828 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 3,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $99,260.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 197,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brandon Zell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Brandon Zell sold 6,629 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,870.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Brandon Zell sold 100 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $3,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $47,323.36.

Shares of NYSE:WORK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,909,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,733,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion and a PE ratio of -17.64. Slack has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WORK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 46,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Slack by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

