Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

5/4/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

5/1/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $99.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

4/17/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $157.00 to $126.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Solaredge Technologies is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Solaredge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2020 – Solaredge Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

SEDG stock traded up $17.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,706,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,974. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $143.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get Solaredge Technologies Inc alerts:

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,462,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $68,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,971 shares of company stock worth $10,274,743 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,224,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.