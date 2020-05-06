Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 2,000 Shares

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE SO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 4,002,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,352. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 124,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 66,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 25.8% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

