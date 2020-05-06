Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Stock Position Lowered by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. lessened its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,942,109 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,421,499 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 4.0% of Provident Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.58% of Southwest Airlines worth $104,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. 36,903,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,022,653. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

