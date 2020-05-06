SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 241,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,606,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 302,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 238,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,245,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,712. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

