SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Position Lessened by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

XBI stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.50. 6,919,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,568. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $99.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

