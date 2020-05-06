SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 0.4% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 40,410 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 485.3% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.66. 1,308,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,999. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.1098 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

