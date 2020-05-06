SpeedCash Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (SCS)

SpeedCash (CURRENCY:SCS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last week, SpeedCash has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. SpeedCash has a total market cap of $3,054.57 and approximately $3.00 worth of SpeedCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpeedCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SpeedCash alerts:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sterlingcoin (SLG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpeedCash

SCS is a coin. SpeedCash’s total supply is 587,545 coins and its circulating supply is 574,745 coins. SpeedCash’s official Twitter account is @SpeedCashMedia . SpeedCash’s official website is www.scash.ml . The Reddit community for SpeedCash is /r/SpeedCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SpeedCash Coin Trading

SpeedCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpeedCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpeedCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpeedCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpeedCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpeedCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.