Spence Asset Management Acquires 3,623 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises 7.0% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $13,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 381,360 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,654.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $62,210.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,006,584. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.86. 810,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,363. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

