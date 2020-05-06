Spence Asset Management Buys 2,349 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 5.2% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX traded up $8.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $282.08. 459,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,413. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.54 and a 200 day moving average of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 264.71%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

