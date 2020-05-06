Spence Asset Management Has $9.23 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Spence Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 23.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises about 4.8% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. B. Riley lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $780.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $790.00 to $695.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.64.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $641.17. 266,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,674. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $482.10 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $594.39 and a 200 day moving average of $618.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

