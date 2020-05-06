Spence Asset Management Raises Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Spence Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Mongodb accounts for 4.1% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spence Asset Management owned about 0.10% of Mongodb worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 3,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 467,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 455,667 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at $56,852,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 4th quarter valued at $47,882,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after purchasing an additional 276,860 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 820,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,811,000 after purchasing an additional 233,171 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $52,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,026,123.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.24, for a total value of $3,455,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,782,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,257 over the last 90 days. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mongodb stock traded up $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.82. 915,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,745. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day moving average is $141.60. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mongodb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

