Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Purchased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Spirit Airlines comprises about 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 2,445.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.24 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

SAVE stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.55. 7,116,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,616. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

