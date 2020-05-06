Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Position Decreased by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $478,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after buying an additional 597,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,230,000 after buying an additional 91,543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Splunk by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,452,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $217,582,000 after buying an additional 552,172 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,366,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,007.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,775,029.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

