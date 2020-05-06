Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the coffee company on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.
Starbucks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Starbucks has a dividend payout ratio of 92.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.13. 7,319,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,163,390. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47.
In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
