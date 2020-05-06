Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

STL stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 180,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $86,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at $632,987.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,900 shares of company stock worth $244,792. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

