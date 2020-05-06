Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 109.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SBBP. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of SBBP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 277,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,609. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 227.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 76,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 41,284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 434,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

