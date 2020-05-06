Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Down 23.2%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s share price dropped 23.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 2,397,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 595,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

SMLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.61 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 83.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners LP will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

