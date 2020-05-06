Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Shares of SLF traded down C$1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,378. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$35.43 and a 1-year high of C$66.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$8.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 13,073 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.82, for a total value of C$860,438.71. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$337,212. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,033 shares of company stock worth $8,486,214.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$59.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$71.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$60.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.27.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

