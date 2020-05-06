Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Shares Gap Down to $17.17

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.17. Suncor Energy shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 6,827,100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 181.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

