Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Price Target Cut to $1.25

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $1.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 276.96% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 529,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,093. Synthetic Biologics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 131,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the period.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

