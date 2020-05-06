T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,574 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 7.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.89% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $196,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.20. 835,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,265. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

