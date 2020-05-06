Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,732,516 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 283,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.55% of Target worth $3,507,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Target by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 516.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.58. 4,911,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,099,646. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $70.03 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

