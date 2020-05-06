Telcoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $110,401.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $341.69 or 0.03664002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00056878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00033397 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001665 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010816 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (TEL) is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,245,810,799 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

