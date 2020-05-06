Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) Stock Position Increased by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR (NYSE:TLK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,706,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 253,500 shares during the quarter. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn comprises 6.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn were worth $52,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 75,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn during the 4th quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLK. TheStreet downgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE TLK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,528. Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn-ADR has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82.

Telekomnks Indn Prsr Tbk Prshn Prsrn Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

