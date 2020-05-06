Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Down 22.2%

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) was down 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 385,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 609,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.

Tembo Gold Company Profile (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.