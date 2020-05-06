Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

THC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.80.

THC stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,168,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,123. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Saumya Sutaria bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 19,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $303,483.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 339,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,605.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 135,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

