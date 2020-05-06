Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 3,203,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.31. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
