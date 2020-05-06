Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.27.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.16. 3,203,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,420. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.31. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 63.94% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $213,670.00. Also, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

