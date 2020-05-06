The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.26

The City of London Investment Trust Plc (LON:JGGI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of The City of London Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 2.67 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 311 ($4.09). The company had a trading volume of 141,773 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.58. The City of London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 323 ($4.25).

Get The City of London Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Gay Collins acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,961.50 ($13,103.79).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for The City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.