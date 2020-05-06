The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 29.8% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,365,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

