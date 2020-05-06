Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.32. 1,139,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,567. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.12 and a 200 day moving average of $313.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.