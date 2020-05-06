Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Thomson Reuters has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Thomson Reuters has a payout ratio of 80.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. The stock had a trading volume of 666,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

