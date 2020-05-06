Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of TRI traded down C$2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$96.03. The company had a trading volume of 520,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,301. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$96.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$75.91 and a 52-week high of C$109.99.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kenneth Roy Thomson acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$82.19 per share, with a total value of C$2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,109,500.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Thomson Reuters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

