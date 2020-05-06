Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

TRI traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.89. 666,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

