Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading 14.3% Higher

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.65, 1,931,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,747,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

