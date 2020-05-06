Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Trading 14.3% Higher

Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s stock price traded up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.65, 1,931,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,747,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95.
In other Tivity Health news, Director Lee Shapiro acquired 4,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sara Finley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,565 shares of company stock worth $319,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 30.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter.
About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.
Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.