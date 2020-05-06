TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Nomura

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Nomura from $68.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLD. Stephens increased their price target on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.70. 389,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,809. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average of $99.85. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $125.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

