TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $104.00 at Nomura Instinet

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Nomura Instinet from $68.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLD. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $122.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 389,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,809. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.85.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.