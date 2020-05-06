TransEnterix (TRXC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN: TRXC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2020 – TransEnterix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. "

5/2/2020 – TransEnterix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – TransEnterix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – TransEnterix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2020 – TransEnterix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2020 – TransEnterix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

TransEnterix stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. 866,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,022. TransEnterix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,738 shares in the company, valued at $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransEnterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in TransEnterix by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TransEnterix by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

