UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) to Issue GBX 0.46 Dividend

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

UKCM remained flat at $GBX 60.70 ($0.80) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $791.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.90 ($1.22). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.13.

UK Commercial Property REIT Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

