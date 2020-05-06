Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. 2,269,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,399,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.99 and its 200-day moving average is $166.86. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

