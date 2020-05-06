Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 89,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 40,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $156.38. 2,269,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,399,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

